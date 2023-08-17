Sweden to raise terrorist threat assessment level to 4 out of 5: Report
Sweden’s security service, SAPO, will raise its assessment of the terrorist threat to the nation to the second-highest level, daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
