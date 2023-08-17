US concerned over Mali’s violence following recent attack on UN Peacekeepers

The United States on Wednesday said it was deeply concerned by the threat of worsening violence in the landlocked West African country of Mali, citing attacks on United Nations peacekeepers.

“Attacks on UN peacekeepers are unacceptable, and we condemn such violence and the larger threat posed by armed actors operating throughout Mali. We stand with the people of Mali in support of a future defined by peace, security, and prosperity,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

