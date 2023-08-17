Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
UN peacekeeper killed, four others injured in Mali attack. (Twitter)
UN peacekeeper killed, four others injured in Mali attack. (File photo: Twitter)

US concerned over Mali’s violence following recent attack on UN Peacekeepers

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The United States on Wednesday said it was deeply concerned by the threat of worsening violence in the landlocked West African country of Mali, citing attacks on United Nations peacekeepers.

“Attacks on UN peacekeepers are unacceptable, and we condemn such violence and the larger threat posed by armed actors operating throughout Mali. We stand with the people of Mali in support of a future defined by peace, security, and prosperity,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US explores alternative routes for Ukrainian grain exports

US expresses concern over mob attacks on churches in Pakistan amid blasphemy rumors

UN patrol ambushed in Central African Republic, killing Rwandan Peacekeeper

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size