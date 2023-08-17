Ukraine receives new German military aid package, including 2 IRIS-T systems

Germany has delivered to Ukraine on Thursday a new military aid package that included the launchers of the IRIS-T SLS air defense system.

The package also included 17,000 rounds 155mm smoke ammunition, 28 ground surveillance radars GO12, 42 truck tractor trains 8x8 HX81 and 37 semi-trailers, and 34 load-handling trucks 15t, according to the German federal government’s list.

Ukraine has long argued that it lacked air defense systems to protect the entire territory of the country from Russian strikes.

According to German weapon manufacturer Diehl Defense the IRIS-T SLS (Surface Launched Short Range) is a ground-based, short-range air defense system that has been developed based on the IRIS-T air-to-air missile.

Diehl stated: “The highly agile IRIS-T is the only totally newly developed short range air-to-air missile with an imaging IR seeker, dogfight optimized rocket motor, wings, and a combined aerodynamic and thrust vector control. The seeker assisted radar proximity fuze and the large warhead give the missile a remarkable anti-missile capability. Predictive flight path tracking and lock-on-after launch features enable the missile to engage targets in the rear hemisphere as well. The IRCCM and DIRCCM capabilities of IRIS-T are unmatched and the missile literally needs no maintenance. IRIS-T is a state-of-the art fire and-forget short range air-to-air missile with unrivalled close-in-combat and intercept performance. IRIS-T’s outstanding capabilities and performance will totally change the nature of future air warfare.”

In terms of its performance, it can accomplish the following: “Seeker acquisition range matching with missile kinematic range; seeker cueing by radar, helmet mounted display, infrared search and track device, missile approach warner and data link; High resistance to IRCM and DIRCM; precise aim-point selection; direct hit missile with pinpoint accuracy; high pk against a variety of targets; lock-on before and after launch operations, destruction of targets in the rear hemisphere; anti-missile capability against incoming A/A and S/A missiles.”

