Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Hong Kong-flagged container ship Joseph Schulte leaves the sea port, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on August 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Hong Kong-flagged container ship Joseph Schulte leaves the sea port, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on August 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Container ship from Ukraine’s Odesa crosses Turkey’s Bosporus Strait: Report

Reuters, Istanbul 
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The container ship that left the Russian-blocked Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa earlier this week is crossing through Turkey’s Bosporus Strait, a Reuters witness said on Friday.

The Hong-Kong-flagged JOSEPH SCHULTE container ship had been in the Ukrainian port since Feb. 23, 2022, the day before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow, our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Turkey ‘warned’ Russia after Black Sea ship attack: Ankara

US explores alternative routes for Ukrainian grain exports

Danube attacks show Putin ‘does not care’ on food security: US

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size