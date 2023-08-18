Container ship from Ukraine’s Odesa crosses Turkey’s Bosporus Strait: Report

The container ship that left the Russian-blocked Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa earlier this week is crossing through Turkey’s Bosporus Strait, a Reuters witness said on Friday.

The Hong-Kong-flagged JOSEPH SCHULTE container ship had been in the Ukrainian port since Feb. 23, 2022, the day before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow, our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Turkey ‘warned’ Russia after Black Sea ship attack: Ankara

US explores alternative routes for Ukrainian grain exports

Danube attacks show Putin ‘does not care’ on food security: US