Japan scrambles jets after Russian planes spotted over Sea of Japan, East China Sea

Japan’s defense ministry said on Friday it scrambled fighter jets after two Russian IL-38 information-gathering aircraft were spotted flying back and forth between the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.

The Russian air force activity in the area also near South Korea and China came a day after Japan spotted Russian and Chinese naval ships crossing waters between the southern Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Read more:

Advertisement

US, Japan, South Korea forge strong trilateral ties in Indo-Pacific summit