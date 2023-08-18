Theme
Russian Navy’s Udaloy class destroyer No. 564 sails on waters between the southern Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako, in this undated but recently taken handout photo released by the Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan and obtained by Reuters on August 18, 2023. (Reuters)
Japan scrambles jets after Russian planes spotted over Sea of Japan, East China Sea

Japan’s defense ministry said on Friday it scrambled fighter jets after two Russian IL-38 information-gathering aircraft were spotted flying back and forth between the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.

The Russian air force activity in the area also near South Korea and China came a day after Japan spotted Russian and Chinese naval ships crossing waters between the southern Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako.

