North Korea scrambles jets after US spy aircraft approached its economic zone
North Korea’s military said it had scrambled jets after a US reconnaissance aircraft intruded into its economic zone off its east coast, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday.
The incident, which occurred on Thursday, was a “a dangerous military provocation” and North Korea was considering measures to deter future incursions, an unnamed spokesperson of the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army said in the report.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Latest North Korean ICBM ignites new debate over possible Russian role