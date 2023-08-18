Theme
MiG-29 fighter jets of Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air, Anti-Air Force fly during a flight traning at undisclosed location in this April 16, 2019 photo released on April 17, 2019 by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SOUTH KOREA.
MiG-29 fighter jets of Unit 1017 of the Korean People’s Army Air, Anti-Air Force fly during a flight training at undisclosed location in this April 16, 2019 photo released on April 17, 2019 by North Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA). (Reuters)

North Korea scrambles jets after US spy aircraft approached its economic zone

Reuters
Published: Updated:
North Korea’s military said it had scrambled jets after a US reconnaissance aircraft intruded into its economic zone off its east coast, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, was a “a dangerous military provocation” and North Korea was considering measures to deter future incursions, an unnamed spokesperson of the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army said in the report.

