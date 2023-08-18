Russia bans entry to several Moldovan officials: Report

Russia has banned entry to several Moldovan officials following Moldova’s “unfriendly” decision to expel 22 Russian diplomats, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday, marking a further worsening of already strained bilateral ties.



Moldova, a former Soviet republic, has been buffeted by Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine. Moldova’s pro-European president, Maia Sandu, has denounced Russia’s invasion and accused Moscow of trying to destabilize her own country.



Twenty-two Russian diplomats flew out of the Moldovan capital Chisinau on August 14, leaving behind a skeleton staff.



“... this unfriendly step leads to the further destruction of Russian-Moldovan relations, which are already in a deep crisis due to the actions of the Moldovan side,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement after summoning Chisinau’s ambassador to Moscow to express its disapproval.



The envoy was informed that “as an asymmetric response, entry into the Russian Federation was closed to a number of officials of the Republic of Moldova,” the ministry said.



It did not identify the Moldovan officials affected by the ban or say how many they were.



Moldova shares a border with both Ukraine and NATO member Romania.



