Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Moldova Russia flag
The flags of Moldova and Russia. (File photo)

Russia bans entry to several Moldovan officials: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia has banned entry to several Moldovan officials following Moldova’s “unfriendly” decision to expel 22 Russian diplomats, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday, marking a further worsening of already strained bilateral ties.

Moldova, a former Soviet republic, has been buffeted by Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine. Moldova’s pro-European president, Maia Sandu, has denounced Russia’s invasion and accused Moscow of trying to destabilize her own country.

Twenty-two Russian diplomats flew out of the Moldovan capital Chisinau on August 14, leaving behind a skeleton staff.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“... this unfriendly step leads to the further destruction of Russian-Moldovan relations, which are already in a deep crisis due to the actions of the Moldovan side,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement after summoning Chisinau’s ambassador to Moscow to express its disapproval.

The envoy was informed that “as an asymmetric response, entry into the Russian Federation was closed to a number of officials of the Republic of Moldova,” the ministry said.

It did not identify the Moldovan officials affected by the ban or say how many they were.

Moldova shares a border with both Ukraine and NATO member Romania.

Read more:

Russia-Moldova tensions: Twenty-two Russian diplomats leave Chisinau

Advertisement

China enhances military cooperation with Belarus amid geopolitical dynamics

Turkey ‘warned’ Russia after Black Sea ship attack: Ankara

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size