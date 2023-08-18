Russia shells kill one in village near Ukrainian Kherson: Prosecutor’s office

One person was killed and two were injured as a result of Russian shelling of a village near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Friday, the prosecutor general’s office said.

The prosecutors did not provide details of the incident and did not name the village, but said some private houses were damaged.

In a separate case, the prosecutors said, four people were injured after Russia shelled the residential area of the city of Chasiv Yar, located in the Donetsk region close to Bakhmut.

