An unexploded Grad rocket is embedded in a field near the Kovalyov brothers’ houses, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Posad-Pokrovske, northwest of the city of Kherson, Ukraine January 28, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia shells kill one in village near Ukrainian Kherson: Prosecutor’s office

Reuters, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
One person was killed and two were injured as a result of Russian shelling of a village near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Friday, the prosecutor general’s office said.

The prosecutors did not provide details of the incident and did not name the village, but said some private houses were damaged.

In a separate case, the prosecutors said, four people were injured after Russia shelled the residential area of the city of Chasiv Yar, located in the Donetsk region close to Bakhmut.

