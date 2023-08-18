Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This video grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry on December 19, 2022 shows a warship of the Russian Pacific Fleet leaving Vladivostok to take part in the joint Russia-China naval exercise of “Naval Interaction-2022.” (AFP)
This video grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry on December 19, 2022 shows a warship of the Russian Pacific Fleet leaving Vladivostok to take part in the joint Russia-China naval exercise of “Naval Interaction-2022.” (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian, Chinese navy ships jointly patrol Pacific: Russia’s defense ministry

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian and Chinese navy ships have been jointly patrolling the Pacific Ocean and holding naval exercises in the East China Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“A detachment of ships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy is currently operating in the waters of the East China Sea and has travelled more than 6,400 nautical miles since the start of patrolling,” the ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia, China to conduct joint air and sea military drill in Sea of Japan

China hosts Russian warships that passed by Taiwan, Japan

China to join Indonesia naval drills amid rising regional tension

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size