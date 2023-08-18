Russian, Chinese navy ships jointly patrol Pacific: Russia’s defense ministry

Russian and Chinese navy ships have been jointly patrolling the Pacific Ocean and holding naval exercises in the East China Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“A detachment of ships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy is currently operating in the waters of the East China Sea and has travelled more than 6,400 nautical miles since the start of patrolling,” the ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

