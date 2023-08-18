Theme
This grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry on July 21, 2023 shows a Russian Black Sea Fleet warship firing a cruise missile during drills in the Black Sea. (AFP)
Russian war ships thwart Ukraine’s attack near Crimea: Russian military

Reuters
Two Russian war ships repelled a Ukrainian attack with an unmanned boat near Crimea on Thursday, the Russian defense ministry said.

The patrol ships, the Pytlivy and the Vasili Bykov, fired at the Ukrainian boat and destroyed it, the military said.

