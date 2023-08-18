Russian war ships thwart Ukraine’s attack near Crimea: Russian military

Two Russian war ships repelled a Ukrainian attack with an unmanned boat near Crimea on Thursday, the Russian defense ministry said.

The patrol ships, the Pytlivy and the Vasili Bykov, fired at the Ukrainian boat and destroyed it, the military said.

