Ukrainian servicemen from the 115 Territorial Defence brigade attend an exercise near the border with Belarus, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zhytomyr region, Ukraine April 25, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Troop deaths and injuries in Russia-Ukraine conflict reach 500,000: NYT report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The number of Ukrainian and Russian troops killed or wounded since the war in Ukraine began in Feb. 2022 is nearing 500,000, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing unnamed US officials.

The officials cautioned that casualty figures remained difficult to estimate because Moscow is believed to routinely undercount its war dead and injured, and Kyiv does not disclose official figures, the newspaper said.

Russia’s military casualties are approaching 300,000, including as many as 120,000 deaths and 170,000 to 180,000 injuries, the newspaper reported. Ukrainian deaths were close to 70,000, with 100,000 to 120,000 wounded, it added.

The NYT quoted the officials as saying the casualty count had picked up after Ukraine launched a counter-attack earlier this year.

The Ukrainian military on Thursday claimed gains in its counter-offensive against Russian forces on the southeastern front. Kyiv said its forces had liberated a village, the first such success since July 27, signaling the challenge it faces in advancing through heavily mined Russian defensive lines without powerful air support.

There was no immediate response from Ukrainian officials to Reuters requests for comment. Russia made no immediate comment on the report.

