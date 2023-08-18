Ukraine boosts air defense with IRIS-T systems from Germany: Zelenskyy

Ukraine has received two IRIS-T air defense systems from Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address on Thursday.

“Two new IRIS-T launchers have been delivered to Ukraine. This is a powerful and much-needed air defense system,” he said and thanked Germany for supplying the weapons.

