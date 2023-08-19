Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Smoke rises over a fuel tank following an alleged drone attack in Sevastopol, Crimea, April 29, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises over a fuel tank following an alleged drone attack in Sevastopol, Crimea, April 29, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says downs Ukraine-launched missile over Crimea

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s air defense forces shot down a Ukraine-launched missile over the Crimean Peninsula overnight, Russia’s defense ministry said on Saturday.

There were no casualties and no damage, the ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Read more:

Russia labels former Putin adviser ‘foreign agent’

Russia shells kill one in village near Ukrainian Kherson: Prosecutor’s office

Russia imposes sanctions on ICC prosecutor, UK ministers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size