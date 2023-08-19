Russia says downs Ukraine-launched missile over Crimea
Russia’s air defense forces shot down a Ukraine-launched missile over the Crimean Peninsula overnight, Russia’s defense ministry said on Saturday.
There were no casualties and no damage, the ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
