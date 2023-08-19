Theme
Ukrainian border guards patrol on the closed check point of Slavutych on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Chernihiv region on July 14, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
Ukrainian border guards patrol on the closed check point of Slavutych on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Chernihiv region on July 14, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

Russia shelled center of north Ukrainian city Chernihiv

AFP
Russia on Saturday shelled the center of the north Ukrainian city Chernihiv, spared from large-scale attacks since the first months of Moscow’s invasion last year, local authorities said.

Chernihiv lies some 150 kilometers (90 miles) north of Kyiv toward the border with Moscow-allied Belarus.

“The enemy shelled the center of Chernihiv. Preliminarily, a ballistic missile,” the head of the Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Chaus, said on Telegram. “Stay in hiding places. Details afterwards.”

Russian forces marched through Chernihiv when they invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, from several directions, including from Belarus.

They were then pushed back by Ukrainian forces.

Since Moscow’s forces were repelled from the area, northern Ukraine has been largely spared by the fierce fighting that has raged in the east and south.

