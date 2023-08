A delegation from West African bloc ECOWAS arrived in Niger on Saturday for talks with the military officers who seized power last month, sources close to the organization and ousted President Mohamed Bazoum told AFP.



A plane carrying the delegation landed in the capital Niamey at around 1:00 p.m. (1200 GMT), a day after the bloc’s military chiefs said they were ready to intervene to reinstate Bazoum.



Developing

