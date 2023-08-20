Theme
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner addresses a press conference on July 5, 2023 in Berlin to present the government’s draft for the 2024 federal budget and financial plan through 2027. (AFP)
Germany expects to give Ukraine $5 billion in aid per year: Finance minister

Reuters, Berlin
Germany expects to provide Ukraine with around 5 billion euros ($5.44 billion) in financial aid per year, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Sunday.

Germany has been one of the largest benefactors of Ukraine following the start of the conflict with Russia and has said it will continue to offer support as long as necessary.

In May, for example, Germany announced 2.7 billion euros of military aid to Ukraine in a package that included tanks and drones.

Germany was initially reluctant to provide heavy arms to Ukraine to help it counter Russia’s invasion, fearing it might escalate the fight.

