Denmark will donate 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine: Danish PM

Denmark will donate 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Sunday at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy at the Skrydstrup airbase in Denmark.

Denmark hopes to deliver six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine around new year, and another five F-16 jets in 2024, Frederiksen said.

Advertisement

Zelenskyy landed Sunday at an air force base in southern Denmark, two days after Washington approved the transfer of US-made F-16 fighter jets by Denmark and the Netherlands to Kyiv.

After an earlier visit in the day to the Netherlands, where Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte approved the delivery of the jets, Zelenskyy arrived at Skrydstrup at around 4:30 pm (1430 GMT), AFP journalists saw.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He was greeted by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen.

The visit will see them examine the F-16s and talk about the start of Ukrainian pilot training, the Danish premier’s office said.

“Denmark fully supports Ukraine and is ready” to do so “for as long as necessary,” Frederiksen said in a statement ahead of Zelenskyy’s arrival and a joint press conference later Sunday.

“We are moving forward in the F-16 issue,” Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging site, adding that “We are preparing additional good news for Ukrainian warriors.”

He earlier hailed as “historic” the decision for the Netherlands and Denmark to hand over F-16 planes to Kyiv, as it seeks to increase its firepower from allies in its counteroffensive against Russia.

The Danish defense minister, in a statement, voiced pride that his country and the Netherlands were donating the fighter planes “to the fight for Ukraine’s freedom against Russia and its senseless aggression.”

“Denmark’s support for Ukraine is unwavering and with the donation of F-16 planes, Denmark is showing the way forward,” Ellemann-Jensen added.

Read more:

Russia says Ukrainian drones attacked four regions

Ukraine’s long F16s training process begins: Defense minister

Moscow says warplane damaged after Ukrainian drone attack on airfield in Novgorod