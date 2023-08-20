Russia loses 27 military equipment pieces, 6 ammo depots in Ukraine’s south: Kyiv

Ukraine’s military said on Sunday it destroyed 27 units of Russian military equipment and eliminated six ammunition depots in the Tavria operational zone.

“In general, during the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 16 times and carried out 626 strikes, as well as 15 airstrikes. Artillery units of our Defense Forces in the Tavria direction performed 1,248 firing missions during the day,” said the Commander of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on Telegram.

Advertisement

He said that that 232 Russian soldiers were killed in action, wounded, and captured, while 27 units of Russian military equipment were destroyed.

The military equipment consisted of six tanks, six armored fighting vehicles, eight artillery systems and mortars, MLR systems, self-propelled howitzers, anti-aircraft guns, ATGMs, two trucks, and a unit of specialized equipment.

Six ammunition depots and a command and observation post were also destroyed.

On the other hand, Russia said its forces struck Ukrainian troops and military hardware in 153 areas over the past day, said defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov according to state news agency TASS.

He said: “During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck enemy manpower and military hardware in 153 areas.”

The spokesman also said Russian forces repelled eight Ukrainian attacks near the settlements of Rabotino and Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye region, costing the Ukrainians the loss of 135 troops.

He added that Ukraine’s forces also lost two tanks, two armored infantry carriers, two Stryker armored vehicles, three cars, a Polish-made Krab self0propelled system, a US-made M777 artillery system, a British-made FH-70 and a US-made M119 howitzers, and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 electronic warfare system.

Read more:

Russia says shot down 23 Ukrainian drones, intercepted 3 HIMARS rockets in one day

Russia keeps 5 warships in Black Sea, one armed with Kalibr missiles: Ukraine Navy

Russia’s air defense chiefs under pressure amid continued Ukrainian drone attacks: UK

Zelenskyy: Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets nearing appearance in Ukrainian skies