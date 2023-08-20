Theme
A view shows valves near a drilling rig at a gas processing facility, operated by Gazprom company, at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia May 21, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s Gazprom says will ship 41.3 MCM of gas to Europe via Ukraine

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russia will ship 41.3 million cubic meters of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday, Reuters reported citing Gazprom.

Gazprom previously threatened to halt its remaining shipments of natural gas to Europe unless the latter dropped its litigation efforts against Moscow in international courts, according to multiple media reports.

Russian gas exports to Europe via pipelines plummeted to a post-Soviet low in 2022 as its largest customer cut imports due to the conflict in Ukraine and a major pipeline was damaged by mysterious blasts, Gazprom data and Reuters calculations showed.

The European Union, traditionally Russia’s largest consumer for oil and gas, has for years spoken about cutting its reliance on Russian energy, but Brussels got serious after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February.

