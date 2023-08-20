Russia’s Gazprom says will ship 41.3 MCM of gas to Europe via Ukraine

Russia will ship 41.3 million cubic meters of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday, Reuters reported citing Gazprom.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Gazprom previously threatened to halt its remaining shipments of natural gas to Europe unless the latter dropped its litigation efforts against Moscow in international courts, according to multiple media reports.

Russian gas exports to Europe via pipelines plummeted to a post-Soviet low in 2022 as its largest customer cut imports due to the conflict in Ukraine and a major pipeline was damaged by mysterious blasts, Gazprom data and Reuters calculations showed.

The European Union, traditionally Russia’s largest consumer for oil and gas, has for years spoken about cutting its reliance on Russian energy, but Brussels got serious after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February.

Read more:

Russia’s Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine

Low-profile traders help ship half Russia’s oil exports to India, China

Hungary concludes new energy agreements with Russia