Russia says shot down 23 Ukrainian drones, intercepted 3 HIMARS rockets in one day

Russia’s air defense systems intercepted three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and shot down 23 drones launched by the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

“The air defense systems intercepted three rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and also shot down a HARM anti-radar missile,” ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said according to state news agency TASS.

He added: “In addition, 23 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of the settlements of Novopetrikovka, Zaitsevo, Yakovlevka, Pavlovka, Semigorye of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Tokmak, Zaporozhye region, Kamenka, Novoalekseevka, Kherson region, and Lysychansk, Luhansk People's Republic.”

HIMARS is a US-made rocket launcher system designed by Lockheed Martin which says it has up to 300 km in range and carries a six-pack of GMLRS rockets or one TACMS missile. It is designed to launch the entire MLRS family of munitions which includes: GMLRS with a range of 70 km, ER GMLRS with a range of 150 km, ATACMS with a range of 300 km, and PrSM with a range of 499 km.

This comes amid an intensifying drone warfare between Moscow and Kyiv, with both sides using UAVs to strike the heartland of the other side, usually targeting vital infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a clear and present danger of potential drone attacks on Moscow exists and appropriate security measures are being taken. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces increased the intensity of UAV attacks targeting the Russian capital.

