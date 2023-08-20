Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific Coast

Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall on Sunday on Mexico’s northwestern Pacific Coast, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles (100 kilometers) per hour as it headed toward California, US weather officials said.

The center of Hilary slammed into the north of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, the US National Hurricane Center said, warning that “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” was likely.

