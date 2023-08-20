Theme
This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian President press-service on February 17, 2023, shows Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) shaking hands with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte (L) during their meeting in Kyiv. (Handout/AFP)
This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian President press-service on February 17, 2023, shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) shaking hands with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte (L) during their meeting in Kyiv. (File photo: AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s president Zelenskyy has arrived in the Netherlands to meet Dutch PM

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Netherlands for a meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister, Reuters reported citing Dutch government spokesperson.

Zelenskyy's arrival is part of an ongoing push to boost Ukraine’s air defenses, days after the United States approved the possible delivery of F-16 fighter jets by the Netherlands and Denmark.

Zelenskiy will meet outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a military air base in Eindhoven, Rutte's office said without providing further details.

