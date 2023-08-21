Zelenskyy secures 61 F-16s, says signal for more countries to donate combat aircraft

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday that Ukraine would receive 61 F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands and Denmark. He said he hoped that the two countries’ donation would catalyze more countries to donate combat aircraft.

“Another step to bolster Ukraine’s sky shield is F-16s. We will use these jets to keep Russian terrorists away from Ukrainian cities and villages,” Zelenskyy said after his meeting with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, who announced that his country would provide Ukraine with 42 F-16s.

Zelenskyy said the F-16s “will certainly give a new energy of confidence and motivation to Ukrainian warriors, which will yield new results for Ukraine and the whole of Europe,” according to the office of the Ukrainian presidency.

Additionally, Zelenskyy said after meeting with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen: “We have agreed on the transfer of 19 F-16 jets by Denmark. This is a very powerful support for us. Training missions are already starting. Today, we have talked to our men and women who are studying and will work with F-16s here and then in our skies.”

The Ukrainian president said, “Today’s decisions of Denmark and the Netherlands were only the first fruits that would become an important signal for other countries to provide combat aircraft to Ukraine.”

“I think that the most important thing that happened here today is that it will be a great impetus for those states that previously doubted whether to provide us with aircraft,” he added.

Zelenskyy lauded Denmark’s assistance in supporting the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense forces on the battlefield. “It includes air defense, artillery, munitions, coastal defense, Leopards, armored personnel carriers, and demining vehicles. We are working to boost our capabilities not only on land but also at sea in the defense of our ports. This is important for global food security.”

