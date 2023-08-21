Amid drone warfare: Russian troops in Ukraine arm themselves with anti-drone guns

Russian military units in Ukraine were equipped with an improved anti-drone gun with a built-in suppressor LPD-820, the manufacturer’s general director announced on Sunday.

“The LPD-820 system is a detection and suppression system. The problem with any anti-drone gun is that it works on a drone when we see it, it's about 200-300 m. But if we see a drone, it means that it is already on [fire] has corrected us or is about to drop [ammunition],” said Denis Oslomenko according to state news agency TASS.

He added: “This solution allows us to detect a drone at a distance of up to a kilometer, when we can’t see it yet, and immediately turn on the suppression mode. Thus, we cover the approach of the drone for a kilometer. These guns are already being delivered to the NVO zone, and they are in great short supply.”

LPD-820 detects drones in the ranges from 2.4 GHz to 5.8 GHz, has the ability to suppress them at frequencies of 1.6 GHz, 2.4 GHz and 5.8 GHz. The detection range of drones reaches 1 km, according to the manufacturing Russian company JSC “Laboratory for combating industrial espionage”.

This comes against a backdrop of an intensifying drone warfare between Moscow and Kyiv, with both sides using UAVs to strike the heartland of the other side, usually targeting vital infrastructure.

Russia announced on Sunday that three Ukrainian drones were shot down over Belgorod region, while a Ukrainian drone struck the rooftop of a railway station in the central Russian city of Kursk, and that in Russia’s southern the Rostov Region, two drones crashed on the territory of a military unit in Kamensk while another drone was downed one kilometer to the north of Novoshakhtinsk, according to state news agency TASS.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said the Russians dropped two explosive devices from a drone targeting a civilian walking down the street in Novoberyslav, Kherson region. “The 33-year-old local resident died on the spot,” said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to state news agency Ukrinform.

