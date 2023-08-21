China cracks down on alleged spying activities for the CIA

China is intensifying a crackdown on alleged spies for the US, saying it found another case of an individual informing the Central Intelligence Agency, adding to a series of espionage accusations between the two nations.
The Chinese Ministry of State Security said on Monday it is investigating a 39-year-old ministry official identified by his surname Hao for providing information to the CIA in exchange for money. This follows another case earlier this month involving an employee of a military industrial group.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The latest claims come weeks after CIA director William Burns said his agency has made progress in rebuilding its network in China following setbacks in the country. Tensions between China and the US have risen after a series of incidents in recent months, including an alleged spy balloon and military encounters in the South China Sea.
China’s MSS provided rare details of how the people came to inform the CIA. The ministry said Hao was approached by a US embassy staff known as Ted during his study in Japan. Ted introduced Hao to his colleague Li Jun, who worked for the CIA’s Tokyo office. Li asked Hao to work in a “core unit upon his return to China,” the ministry said in a statement.
Hao allegedly signed an espionage agreement with the US and received training. When he returned to China, he worked for a Chinese ministry — the statement didn’t specify which one — and met with CIA personnel several times, providing intelligence and receiving money in return, the ministry said.
The other case involved a suspect with the surname Zeng, who developed a close relationship with Seth, an official of the US embassy in Italy, according to MSS. Seth, who turned out to be working for the CIA in Rome, asked Zeng to provide sensitive military information and he agreed. Zeng provided a large amount of “core information and received payment, MSS said.
China’s powerful spy agency is usually secretive about its work but has taken a more public profile recently. Beijing has ratcheted up efforts to crack down on spying and adopted a new counter-espionage law that came into effect last month. That legislation expands the list of activities that could be considered spying, intensifying the risks for foreign firms.
Read more:
Chinese national accused of spying for CIA, China launches investigation
US President Biden says he expects to meet China's Xi this year despite tensions
Australian PM urges China to free jailed journalist after three years behind bars
-
Chinese national accused of spying for CIA, China launches investigationChina has launched an investigation of a Chinese national accused of spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV ... World News
-
US President Biden says he expects to meet China's Xi this year despite tensionsUS President Joe Biden said Friday he expects to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this year, despite taking a series of shots at the rival ... World News
-
China launches drills around Taiwan in angry response to VP’s US tripChina’s military began drills around Taiwan on Saturday, saying it was a “serious warning” to separatist forces in an angry and widely expected ... World News
-
US, Japan, South Korea oppose ‘dangerous and aggressive behavior’ by ChinaThe leaders of the United States, Japan and South Korea said Friday that they oppose China’s “dangerous and aggressive behavior” asserting maritime ... World News
-
China enhances military cooperation with Belarus amid geopolitical dynamicsChinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu on Thursday visited Belarus and said his country would increase military cooperation with Russia’s neighbor and ... World News
-
China warns Japan not to interfere with Russian-Chinese patrols in the regionChina warned Japan against “taking useless measures” hindering the joint patrols by the Chinese and Russian military in the region, Chinese Defense ... World News
-
Australian PM urges China to free jailed journalist after three years behind barsPrime Minister Anthony Albanese called on Saturday for China to release jailed Australian journalist Cheng Lei, saying he was worried about her ... World News
-
China asks Philippines to jointly work on defusing South China Sea tensionsChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the Philippines to work with China to seek an effective way to defuse tensions in the South China Sea, the ... World News
-
China coast guard says held maritime enforcement drills with Russia, South KoreaChina’s coast guard held joint drills with its counterparts from Russia and South Korea from Aug. 7 to 10, according to an official statement from the ... World News