Defense Minister, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen holds a doorstep press conference on the Elbit statement in the Ministry of Defense in Copenhagen, Denmark, on August 8, 2023. (Reuters)
Defense Minister, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen holds a doorstep press conference on the Elbit statement in the Ministry of Defense in Copenhagen, Denmark, on August 8, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Donated F-16s may only be used within Ukraine territory: Danish defense minister

Reuters, Copenhagen
Published: Updated:
Ukraine may only use the F-16 fighter jets due to be donated by Denmark and the Netherlands within its own territory, Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen was quoted as saying on Monday.

Denmark and the Netherlands on Sunday announced they would supply F-16s to Ukraine, with the first six due to be delivered around New Year.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We donate weapons under the condition that they are used to drive the enemy out of the territory of Ukraine. And no further than that,” Ellemann-Jensen said, according to Ritzau news agency.

“Those are the conditions, whether it’s tanks, fighter planes or something else,” he said.

Denmark will deliver 19 jets in total. The Netherlands has 42 F-16s available in all but has yet to decide whether all of them will be donated.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday the planes would strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses and help its counter-offensive against Russian forces.

