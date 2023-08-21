Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A handout picture made available by the Iranian Army official website on January, 21 2022 shows troops participating in an exercise at sea during a joint military drill for Iranian, Russian, and Chinese warships in the Indian ocean. (Iranian Army office via AFP)
A handout picture made available by the Iranian Army official website on January, 21 2022 shows troops participating in an exercise at sea during a joint military drill for Iranian, Russian, and Chinese warships in the Indian ocean. (Iranian Army office via AFP)

Iran military delegation arrives in Russia to discuss ground forces cooperation

Reuters, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

An Iranian military delegation has arrived in Moscow to discuss cooperation between Iranian and Russian ground forces, state news agency TASS reported on Monday, citing Russia’s Defense Ministry.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Russia and Iran, both under Western economic sanctions, have forged closer relations in military and other areas since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

The West has accused Iran of selling large numbers of drones for use against Ukraine, something Tehran denies.

Read more:

Russia’s Putin, Iran’s Raisi hold call, discuss possible Iranian membership of BRICS

Russia slams ‘unacceptable’ Western pressure on Iran over nuclear deal

Iran seeks South Africa’s support for ‘accelerated’ membership into BRICS

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size