General view of Domodedovo airport near Moscow on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2011. (File photo: AP)
Moscow airports operating normally after flights restricted due to ‘safety measures’

Reuters, Moscow 
Moscow’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports resumed normal operations, Russian agencies said on Monday.

Arrivals and departures from Vnukovo were suspended earlier on Monday, while Domodedovo restricted arrivals and departures.

The step was taken “in order to ensure additional flight safety measures,” TASS and RIA said, citing the airport’s press service.

