Russia builds up missile carrier presence in Black Sea, with 12 Kalibr missiles: Kyiv

Russia continues to build up the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea, as there are currently two with a total volley of 12 Kalibr missiles, Ukraine’s military reported on Monday.

“Unfortunately, the enemy continues to increase the presence of missile launchers. As we approach Independence Day, it is likely that the enemy will create tension and may strike in ways that will be quite adequate, as they see it, in their response to sacred dates,” said Natalia Humeniuk the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Operational Command South.

She added: “Currently, there are two missile carriers in the Black Sea: a small missile ship and a submarine. The total volley of Kalibrs is 12 missiles,” according to state news agency Ukrinform.

Humeniuk stressed that “his makes the level of missile danger extremely high.”

She stated that Russia has several areas and launch sites in the Black Sea. “However, since the distance of launching missile carriers from the sea to land reaches 2,500 kilometers, these missile carriers can be in an area that is safe enough for them to launch.”

The Kalibr is a Russian cruise missile system. Currently, the Russian troops use two modifications of Kalibr cruise missiles: the shipborne Kalibr-NK that are capable of striking surface, coastal and underwater targets at a distance of up to 2,600 km, and the submarine-launched Kalibr-PL, according to state news agency TASS.

This comes amid very high tensions in the Black Sea after a Russian warship fired “warning shots” at a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea last week, because it allegedly refused the Russian demand to stop.

