Russian warship enters Mariupol port for first time since invasion: Kyiv

A Russian warship entered and docked at the seaport of the occupied Mariupol, for the first time since the beginning of Moscow’s invasion, Ukrainian authorities reported on Monday.

“Mariupol port has become a military base. Yesterday, for the first time since the occupation, a Russian warship entered the waters of the Mariupol seaport and docked. An hour before its mooring, four combat helicopters of different classes landed on the port territory and stayed there until the evening,” Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said on Telegram.

Advertisement

He added that it is not yet possible to say whether this is a systematic or a one-time mooring and that the situation needed to be observed closely.

“However, the ship is definitely moored in a completely different place from the one announced by the ‘top scum’. If it is a permanent base, then a lot of questions arise. Starting from what threat the ship poses to the assessment of the threat in the near future regarding a new battle for Mariupol,” he added.’

In July, Andriushchenko reported that the Russians have set up military equipment refitting capacities at the Illich Metal Works in the captured Mariupol.

He added: “At the Illich Metal Works, the occupiers began refitting their military equipment. Under the supervision of the occupiers and with the involvement of collaborators, local people are working there for food, without any pay. Gradually, the hypotheses and analytical conclusions regarding the future of Mariupol as a military transport and repair base are being confirmed,” according to state news agency Ukrinform.

According to Ukrainian authorities Mariupol currently has no stable supplies of electricity, water, and gas. Since the Russian invasion, about 22,000 civilians have been killed in the city. More than 50,000 were deported to Russia and the occupied territories of Donetsk region.

Read more:

Ukraine’s military says shouldn’t expect quick action against Russians in south

After Ukraine request, Sweden PM says his country needs Gripens for its own defense

Germany: Latest F-16s supply to Ukraine will not pressure us to send Taurus missiles