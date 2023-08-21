Theme
Israeli troops guard, at the scene of a shooting, near Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on August 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Two people seriously wounded in West Bank shooting: Israel

Reuters, Jerusalem
Israel’s ambulance service on Monday said it was treating two people who were shot near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron and were in serious condition.

The military confirmed reports of a shooting in the area without immediately elaborating.

According to Israeli media, either one or several Palestinian suspects fired at a man and a woman from a passing vehicle.

