Air defense, armored vehicles, ammunition: Ukraine defense chief lists weapons needs

Ukraine's Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov listed on Tuesday his country’s armed forces’ top priorities in terms of the needed weapons and military equipment.

Reznikov stressed that the armed forces’ priority is the provision of air defense systems, including aviation.

He said: “The number one priority is air defense, with all its components ... plus aviation, as part of air defense. The second is artillery and ammunition. The third thing is, as I say, ‘steel fist,’ armored vehicles of all kinds ... and all kinds of spare parts for it,” according to Interfax-Ukraine news outlet.

He added: “And, of course, the training of our servicemen, the renewal of brigades, the formation of new brigades.”

Ukraine has lost over 4,000 pieces of military equipment and weapons between destroyed and captured gear since Russia launched its invasion, according to Oryx, a military blog which records both sides' losses based on verifiable visual evidence.

Oryx reported that in total Ukraine lost 4,206 of which 2,802 were destroyed, 321 were damaged, 145 were abandoned, and 938 were captured.

Tanks lost amounted to 619 of which destroyed: 396, damaged: 50, abandoned: 31, and captured: 142.

Armored fighting vehicles lost amounted to 308, of which destroyed: 215, damaged: 5, abandoned: 8, and captured: 80.

Infantry fighting vehicles lost amount to 698, of which destroyed: 488, damaged: 45, abandoned: 49, and captured: 115.

Armored personnel carriers losses amounted to 325, of which destroyed: 191, damaged: 23, abandoned: 20, and captured: 91.

Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles lost amounted to 142, of which destroyed: 96, damaged: 22, abandoned: 14, and captured: 8.

Infantry Mobility Vehicles lost amounted to 359, of which destroyed: 210, damaged: 28, abandoned: 6, and captured: 115.

Self-Propelled Anti-Tank Missile Systems losses amounted to 21, of which destroyed: 8, abandoned: 1, and captured: 12.

Artillery support vehicles and equipment losses amounted to 23, of which destroyed: 10, and captured: 13.

