Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view shows the Domodedovo airport outside Moscow, Russia August 21, 2023. (Reuters)
A view shows the Domodedovo airport outside Moscow, Russia August 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

All Moscow airports closed for arriving and departing flights: TASS

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The three biggest Moscow airports suspended arrivals and departures early on Tuesday, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

“The air space is closed over Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo,” an unnamed official told the agency.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Flights are not being received, departures are delayed,” the person said.

Russia reported a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on Monday and Tuesday, including over Moscow.

Read more:

Two wounded in Ukraine’s drone strike near Moscow, disrupting nearly 50 flights

Air defense destroys drone over Moscow: Russian officials

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size