All Moscow airports closed for arriving and departing flights: TASS

The three biggest Moscow airports suspended arrivals and departures early on Tuesday, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

“The air space is closed over Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo,” an unnamed official told the agency.

“Flights are not being received, departures are delayed,” the person said.

Russia reported a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on Monday and Tuesday, including over Moscow.

