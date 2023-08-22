Brazil’s Lula says BRICS group not meant to challenge G7, US

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday the BRICS group of emerging countries is not meant to challenge other international coalitions, such as the G7, or the United States, but to “organize” the so-called Global South.
“We do not want to be a counterpoint to the G7, G20 or the United States,” Lula said in a live broadcast on social media as he at-tends the BRICS summit in South Africa. “We just want to organ-ize ourselves.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The leftist leader again defended a common trading currency for BRICS countries, saying the move would not be aimed at “rejecting” the US dollar but instead facilitating trade between the emerging nations in their own currencies.
He said he supported other countries joining BRICS -- currently made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa -- but with certain conditions, “so it does not become a Tower of Babel.”
“We want BRICS to be a multilateral institution, not an exclusive club,” Lula said, adding the he was particularly in favor of Argentina joining the group.
More than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS.
Read more:
BRICS summit kicks off with agenda to tackle agricultural trade, develop SMEs
BRICS summit, economic shift: Exploring a new currency and possible de-dollarization
BRICS Summit 2023 agenda: All you need to know
-
BRICS summit kicks off with agenda to tackle agricultural trade, develop SMEsThe BRICS summit 2023 kicked off on Tuesday in Johannesburg with a business forum that saw representatives from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South ... World News
-
BRICS to focus on reducing dollar reliance, South African deputy president saysLeaders of the BRICS nations will focus on ways to reduce dependence on the dollar when they meet starting Tuesday, South African Deputy President ... World News
-
BRICS Summit: Experts explain what’s on each country’s agendaThe five nations in the economic bloc BRICS – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – will each push to further their agenda at the summit ... World News
-
South Africa’s Ramaphosa voices support for BRICS group expansionSouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed support for an expansion of the BRICS group of emerging market powers, which will gather for its ... World News
-
Indonesia’s president to attend BRICS summit in South AfricaIndonesian President Joko Widodo departed for South Africa on Sunday to attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg amid speculation that the country ... World News
-
BRICS Summit 2023 agenda: All you need to knowBRICS is a bloc of emerging world economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – aimed at developing trade and economic cooperation among ... World News
-
Russia’s Putin, Iran’s Raisi hold call, discuss possible Iranian membership of BRICSRussian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi discussed Iran’s possible future membership of the BRICS grouping during a ... World News
-
BRICS leaders meet to discuss expansion and geopolitical influenceBRICS leaders meet in South Africa next week to discuss how to turn a loose club of nations accounting for a quarter of the global economy into a ... World News
-
India, China soften tone on border ahead of possible Modi-Xi meetings at BRICS, G20Indian and Chinese army commanders agreed to work swiftly toward easing a border dispute, setting the stage for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ... World News
-
BRICS isn’t competing with any bloc, no agenda item of de-dollarization: OfficialThe BRICS group of emerging-market nations will discuss deep-ening the use of local currencies in trade between member states at a summit in South ... World News