Eight people, including six children trapped in Pakistan cable car

Six children were among eight people trapped inside a cable car dangling over a deep Pakistan valley on Tuesday, officials said.

The children were using the chairlift to cross the valley to get to school when a cable broke at a height of up to 1,200 feet (about 365 meters) midway through its journey in a remote mountainous region.

“The chairlift is suspended by a single rope. Within the chairlift, there are a minimum of eight occupants primarily consisting of schoolchildren,” Abdul Basit Khan, a senior official for the provincial rescue agency, told AFP.

The National Disaster Management Agency said in a statement that six children and two adults were on board at a height of at least 900 feet, and that the Pakistan Army had been asked to carry out a helicopter rescue mission.

Syed Hammad Haider, a senior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial official, said the cable car was hanging about 1,000 to 1,200 feet above the ground.

“We have requested the KP government to provide a helicopter because relief activity is not possible without the help of a helicopter,” he said.

