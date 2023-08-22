Theme
Smoke billows behind the ancient temple of Parthenon on the top of the Acropolis hill as a wildfire rages on the outskirts of Athens on August 22, 2023. (AFP)
Evacuation ordered at outer Athens district as firefighters battle wildfires

Greece’s fire brigade on Tuesday ordered the evacuation of a district on Athens’ northwestern flank as firefighters battled a steadily growing wave of wildfires around the country, the second in a month.

Tens of thousands of people have been urged to leave the district of Ano Liosia, while at the neighboring community of Fyli an AFP journalist saw homes on fire.

