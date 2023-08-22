Evacuation ordered at outer Athens district as firefighters battle wildfires

Greece’s fire brigade on Tuesday ordered the evacuation of a district on Athens’ northwestern flank as firefighters battled a steadily growing wave of wildfires around the country, the second in a month.



Tens of thousands of people have been urged to leave the district of Ano Liosia, while at the neighboring community of Fyli an AFP journalist saw homes on fire.



