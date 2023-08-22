Extremist militants kill six Pakistani soldiers near border with Afghanistan

Six Pakistani soldiers were killed on Tuesday in a clash with extremist militants in a northwestern region near the border with Afghanistan, the army said, adding that four of the militants were killed.



The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility saying its fighters had ambushed two military vehicles.



“During an intense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom,” the army said in a statement, adding that the clash took place in North Waziristan.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The rugged border region has long served as a safe haven for militants linked both to domestic extremists who have been fighting against the state and the Afghan Taliban, before they returned to power in Kabul in 2021.



The Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), said in a statement its fighters had killed 18 soldiers in the ambush.



Reuters was not able to verify the battlefield accounts. The army keeps the area off limits to journalists and human rights activists.



The TTP is an umbrella organization of several Sunni Muslim extremist and sectarian groups trying to overthrow the government. The TTP has stepped up its attacks since it scrapped a ceasefire with the government last year.



Read more:

Bomb attack in Pakistan kills 11 laborers, official says

Advertisement

Pakistan president refuses to sign new national security laws

Eighteen burn to death in Pakistan bus crash against diesel-carrying vehicle