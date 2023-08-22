Germany says Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow are in line with international law

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday defended Ukrainian drone attacks against the Russian capital Moscow as being in line with international law.

Drone strikes that Russia said were carried out by Ukraine have repeatedly targeted the capital.

“Russia attacked Ukraine, therefore Ukraine has a legal right to defend its country,” Baerbock said at a press conference in response to a question on the drone attacks.

Russia “incessantly” targeted civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, including grain silos, hospitals and churches, Baerbock said.

“Ukraine is defending itself within the boundaries of international law,” she said at the press conference alongside her Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna.

Moscow and Kyiv have reported regular drone incursions during the conflict, with strikes on Russian territory becoming increasingly regular.

Another two drones aimed at Moscow were downed by Russian air defense overnight, Russian officials said Tuesday, in the fifth consecutive night of strikes on the capital region.

The strike briefly halted traffic at Moscow’s Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports, and damaged a high-rise residential building in the area of Krasnogorsk.

In May, drones were shot down near the Kremlin.

