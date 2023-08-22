Russia says its forces destroyed US-made military speedboat near Snake Island

Russia’s defense ministry said on Tuesday its forces had destroyed a US-made military speedboat near Snake Island in the Black Sea.



Reuters could not immediately verify the report.



Tiny Snake Island became synonymous with Ukrainian resistance in the first hours of what Russia calls its “special military operation” on February 24, 2022, when Russian officers on the Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva radioed Ukrainian guards stationed there and ordered them to surrender or die.



