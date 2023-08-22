Theme
Ukrainian border guard boats are docked in the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
Ukrainian border guard boats are docked in the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine November 26, 2018. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says its warplane destroyed Ukrainian reconnaissance boat in Black Sea

AFP
Russia’s defense ministry said early Tuesday one of its Sukhoi jets had “destroyed” a Ukrainian “reconnaissance boat” in the Black Sea.

“Tonight, the crew of the Su-30cm naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed a reconnaissance boat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea,” the ministry said on Telegram.

The statement did not give details on what kind of boat had been destroyed, or where exactly the incident had taken place.

Russian officials have said they have thwarted a string of Ukrainian marine drone attacks on its warships in the Black Sea.

On Thursday evening, ships of the Russian fleet were targeted by a Ukrainian naval drone attack, according to Moscow’s defense ministry.

Attacks from both sides have escalated in the Black Sea since Russia pulled out of a deal that had allowed safe export of Ukrainian grain through the shipping hub.

