Russian military says two more Ukrainian drones downed over Bryansk region

Russian air defenses downed two “attack drones” over the Moscow region, the city’s mayor said on Tuesday.

“Air defence shot down two attack drones. One in the Krasnogorsk area, the other in the Chastsy area,” said Sergei Sobyanin on Telegram, adding that emergency services were responding.

Advertisement

He did not give details on damage or casualties.

Russia’s defence ministry reported two Ukrainian drones had been downed over the Moscow region, adding there had been no casualties.

Air traffic at Moscow’s Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports had been briefly halted, the TASS news agency earlier quoted an aviation service source as saying.

“Glass damage was recorded on several floors” in a multi-storey residential building in Krasnogorsk,” the agency said, without specifying whether it was the result of a drone strike.

“Several cars parked near the house were also damaged.”

Two Ukrainian drones were downed over the Bryansk region near the Ukrainian border, Moscow’s defence ministry said on Telegram, adding there were no casualties.

In recent weeks, two drone attacks were repelled over Moscow’s financial district, each causing minor damage to the facades of high-rise buildings. In May, drones were shot down near the Kremlin.

Late Monday Moscow’s defence ministry said its forces downed two Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea 40 kilometres northwest of the Crimean peninsula.