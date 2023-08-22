Russians trying to attack Kupiansk to weaken Ukraine counter-offensive: Defense chief

Russia’s forces are intensifying their offensive operations in the Kupiansk direction in an attempt to weaken the capabilities of Ukraine’s Armed Forces in their counter-offensive campaign, the Ukrainian defense minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Tuesday.

“They are trying to attack there in order to reduce the capacity of Ukraine’s defense forces in our zone of counterattack. It is their hope that we will regroup the forces from the south and react accordingly,” Reznikov said according to state news agency Ukrinform.

He highlighted that in the east of Ukraine, the Armed Forces “are successfully pursuing the operation to besiege the town of Bakhmut, and therefore the Russians themselves are forced to maneuver their reserves there.”

Over the past day, in the Kupiansk direction, the Russians launched an air strike west of Mykolaivka. Additionally, the settlements of Dvorichna, Synkivka, Kyslivka, Berestove of Kharkiv region were subjected to Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

Furthermore, over the past 24 hours the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 30 combat engagements took place across multiple battlefronts. The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck four Russian command posts, weapons, equipment cluster, and three artillery units in firing positions.

“Aircraft of the Defense Forces launched six strikes on enemy personnel clusters in the past day. Units of missile and artillery forces struck four Russian command posts, one manpower, weapons, and equipment cluster, and three artillery units in firing positions,” the General Staff reported.

Moreover, the report added that the Russians launched two missile attacks and more than 43 airstrikes, carried out 45 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Al Arabiya English could not independently verify battlefield reports.

