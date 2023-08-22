Theme
A Ukrainian mine expert stands next to unexploded ordnance and landmines by the main road to Kherson, Ukraine November 16, 2022.
A Ukrainian mine expert stands next to unexploded ordnance and landmines by the main road to Kherson, Ukraine, on November 16, 2022. (Reuters)

German minister says Ukraine needs military assistance overcoming massive mine belt

Reuters
A massive belt of landmines laid by Russian military in south-eastern Ukraine is hampering Ukrainian soldiers and Kyiv has made clear that it needs equipment to help it get across, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

“We are currently discussing how we can meet this request, not only as Germans but jointly with other partners,” she said at a press conference in Berlin alongside her Estonian counterpart.

Russia says its warplane destroyed Ukrainian reconnaissance boat in Black Sea

