This photo taken on July 3, 2019 shows people walking on walls and buildings damaged by a tornado in Kaiyuan, in China's northeastern Liaoning province. (AFP)
Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 strikes China’s northeastern Liaoning province

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Dalian city in China’s northeastern Liaoning province at 6:19 p.m. (1019 GMT) on Wednesday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 8 kilometers (5 miles), CENC said.

