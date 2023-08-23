Theme
Explosion in central Moscow on Aug. 23, 2023. (Twitter)
Explosion in central Moscow on Aug. 23, 2023. (Twitter)

Explosion, smoke reported in Moscow business district: RIA

Reuters
Published: Updated:
An explosion was heard in Moscow’s business district early on Wednesday, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

The agency also said that smoke was seen in the area.

One of the buildings in the central district, 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the Kremlin, was hit by a Ukrainian drone early on Saturday.

