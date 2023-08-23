Theme
People hold their cellphones as they react after an earthquake in Bogota, Colombia, on December 24, 2019. (Reuters)
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Argentina

Reuters
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the Santiago del Estero Province in Argentina on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 575 km (357.29 miles), GFZ said.

