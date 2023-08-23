Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Argentina

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the Santiago del Estero Province in Argentina on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 575 km (357.29 miles), GFZ said.

