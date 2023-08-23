Theme
A man smokes at the Domodedovo airport outside Moscow, Russia August 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Moscow airports suspend flights after Ukrainian drone attacks: TASS

Reuters
Moscow airports suspended flights early on Wednesday, Russia’s TASS news agency reported citing unnamed officials.

Major airports around the Russian capital repeatedly closed for departing and arriving flights in recent days due to Ukrainian drone attacks.

