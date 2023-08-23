Theme
Members of the Iranian navy participate in a joint naval exercise between Iran and Russia in the Indian Ocean, Iran, February 17, 2021. (West Asia News Agency via Reuters)
Russia, Iran defense officials discuss military cooperation: Moscow

Reuters
Russia’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday said that the country’s deputy defense minister had discussed military cooperation with the commander of Iran’s ground forces, Interfax reported.

State media reported the arrival of an Iranian military delegation in Moscow on Monday.

Russia and Iran, both under Western economic sanctions, have forged closer relations in military and other areas since Russia launched its war in Ukraine 18 months ago.

The West has accused Iran of selling large numbers of drones for use against Ukraine, something Tehran denies.

