Russia on Tuesday said it dispatched two fighter jets to intercept two drones -- a MQ-9 Reaper and a Bayraktar TB2 -- over the Black Sea, without specifying which countries had deployed them.

"To prevent a potential violation of Russia's state border and to counter the UAVs conducting electronic reconnaissance, two Russian fighter jets were lifted," the defence ministry said, after which "the UAVs changed their flight direction and left the areas where aerial reconnaissance was being conducted".

