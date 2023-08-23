Russia threatens: Army will not leave Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow unanswered

The Russian Armed Forces will not leave Ukrainian drone attacks against Moscow unanswered, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday.

“We strongly condemn these terrorist acts. Such criminal actions of the neo-Nazi Kyiv regime, which, through the efforts of the NATO countries, has become an instrument of confrontation with Russia, will become the subject of the closest attention from the law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation,” she said in a statement.

Advertisement

Zakharova added: “They will not be left unanswered by our armed forces, which are carrying out the extremely important tasks of denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.”

The Kremlin has long accused Kyiv of being a regime of “Nazis” and claimed that the invasion of Ukraine aimed to “neutralize”, “cleanse” the country and “demilitarize” it.

Zakharova also accused the West of complicity in the attacks. She said: “At the same time, they do not intend to ignore the role in these crimes of the special services of Western countries, which provide Ukrainian neo-Nazis with intelligence information that helps to build the routes of such drones.”

“We see in such actions of Kyiv and its NATO curators a cowardly attempt in impotent rage to take revenge on civilian objects and civilians for the failure of the so-called ‘counter-offensive’ and the inability to change the situation on the line of contact in their favor, despite massive Western assistance,” she said.

This comes after a drone damaged the glazing of the Neva Tower in the Moscow City district, and earlier, air defenses had downed three unmanned aerial vehicles. The first one fell over the Mozhaysky District of the Moscow Region, while another drone hit a building under construction in the Moscow City financial district. The third drone was jammed by radio-electronic warfare devices and crashed in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin as cited by state news agency TASS.

Read more:

Russia says three killed in Ukrainian drone attack in border region of Belgorod

Russia says it thwarted another Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

Russians trying to attack Kupiansk to weaken Ukraine counter-offensive: Defense chief